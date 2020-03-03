2013 Ford F-150

Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience CARGO LAMP Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Power Options Pwr windows

Delayed accessory pwr Comfort glove box Safety Child safety rear door locks

Dual note horn

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control Windows Rear window privacy glass Suspension Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist

Colour-coordinated carpet

outside temp display

2-ton jack

Hill start assist

Securilock anti-theft ignition

Side-impact airbags

Front Coil Springs

Rear grab handles

Easy Fuel capless fuel filler

Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch

Front/rear aux pwr point

Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor

Autolock features for child safety seats

COMPASS DISPLAY

Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags

4-way driver/front passenger headrests

Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle

78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery

Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings

Front passenger grab handle

Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts

SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month subscription

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute

Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer

Fade-to-off interior lamps -inc: integrated map lamps, rear lighting

