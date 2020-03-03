Menu
2013 Ford F-150

FX4 Supercrew 4WD AS IS SALE!!

2013 Ford F-150

FX4 Supercrew 4WD AS IS SALE!!

Fairway Ford

236 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-3412

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 214,658KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4728831
  • Stock #: N19387A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET2DFB47778
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
AS IS SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK....

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2013 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 214,658 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ET2DFB47778.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fairwayford.ca/new/to-apply-for-credit.html



Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
  • CARGO LAMP
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Power Options
  • Pwr windows
  • Delayed accessory pwr
Comfort
  • glove box
Safety
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Dual note horn
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Windows
  • Rear window privacy glass
Suspension
  • Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
  • Colour-coordinated carpet
  • outside temp display
  • 2-ton jack
  • Hill start assist
  • Securilock anti-theft ignition
  • Side-impact airbags
  • Front Coil Springs
  • Rear grab handles
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
  • Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
  • Front/rear aux pwr point
  • Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
  • Autolock features for child safety seats
  • COMPASS DISPLAY
  • Front/rear safety canopy curtain airbags
  • 4-way driver/front passenger headrests
  • Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
  • 78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
  • Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings
  • Front passenger grab handle
  • Outboard 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder belts
  • SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month subscription
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
  • Fade-to-off interior lamps -inc: integrated map lamps, rear lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

