2013 Ford Flex

0 KM

Details Description

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
limited

limited

Location

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 7344329
  • Stock #: 13FOFL
  • VIN: 2FMHK6D87DBD33196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website 2013 Ford Flex Limited with 170000kms. 3.5 liter V6 AWD Clean title and safetied. No major collisions on record. Heated and cooled front seats Forward collision warning Adaptive cruise control Blind spot monitoring Cross traffic warning Leather seats 7 passenger seating Power folding third row Command Auto park We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

