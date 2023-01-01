Menu
<div>2013 Ford Fusion Titanium AWD , 4cyl , Leather,Sunroof,Heated Seats,Command Start,167,Km,Fresh safety,Great Fuel Mileage,this Vehicle is in Great Condition call Dennis at (204) 381-1512 </div>

2013 Ford Fusion

167,301 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Fusion

Titanium

2013 Ford Fusion

Titanium

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

167,301KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0D95DR351691

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,301 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Fusion Titanium AWD , 4cyl , Leather,Sunroof,Heated Seats,Command Start,167,Km,Fresh safety,Great Fuel Mileage,this Vehicle is in Great Condition call Dennis at (204) 381-1512 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-XXXX

204-381-1512

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

2013 Ford Fusion