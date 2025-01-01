Menu
2013 Ford Mustang GT Convertible with 133000kms. 5.0 liter V8 Rear wheel drive 

Clean title and safetied. 2 owner. 2nd owner owned in Manitoba since 2013. No major claims 

Leather seats 
Heated front seats 
Bluetooth 
Aftermarket Coldair intake
Fully electric Convertible roof
Power seats 
Adjustable steering feel
Legendary 5.0 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

2013 Ford Mustang

133,000 KM

$133,000

2013 Ford Mustang

GT | LEATHER | V8 | Bluetooth

12453019

2013 Ford Mustang

GT | LEATHER | V8 | Bluetooth

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$133,000

Used
133,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8FF6D5230355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Mustang GT Convertible with 133000kms. 5.0 liter V8 Rear wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. 2 owner. 2nd owner owned in Manitoba since 2013. No major claims 

 

Leather seats 

Heated front seats 

Bluetooth 

Aftermarket Coldair intake

Fully electric Convertible roof

Power seats 

Adjustable steering feel

Legendary 5.0 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$133,000

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2013 Ford Mustang