2013 Ford Mustang
GT | LEATHER | V8 | Bluetooth
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford Mustang GT Convertible with 133000kms. 5.0 liter V8 Rear wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. 2 owner. 2nd owner owned in Manitoba since 2013. No major claims
Leather seats
Heated front seats
Bluetooth
Aftermarket Coldair intake
Fully electric Convertible roof
Power seats
Adjustable steering feel
Legendary 5.0
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
