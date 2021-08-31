Menu
2013 GMC Acadia

103,000 KM

Details Description

$20,965

+ tax & licensing
$20,965

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2013 GMC Acadia

2013 GMC Acadia

SLE2

2013 GMC Acadia

SLE2

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$20,965

+ taxes & licensing

103,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7791309
  • Stock #: 13GMAC
  • VIN: 1GKKVPED8DJ179309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website 2013 GMC Acadia SLE2 with 103000kms. 3.6 liter V6 All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER. Excellent features Command start Power rear hatch Heated front seats Back up Camera Bluetooth Tri climate control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

