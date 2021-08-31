Menu
2013 GMC Acadia

118,000 KM

Details Description

$20,895

+ tax & licensing
$20,895

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2013 GMC Acadia

2013 GMC Acadia

SLE1

2013 GMC Acadia

SLE1

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8069308
  • Stock #: 100778
  • VIN: 1GKKRNED2DJ129885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2013 GMC Acadia SLE with 118000km. 3.6L V6 FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. Hands free calling Back up camera Rear Park aid Front and rear climate control Factory trailer mode 8 seater Traction control Cruise control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

