2013 GMC Terrain

151,000 KM

Details Description

$15,895

+ tax & licensing
$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2013 GMC Terrain

2013 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

2013 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8314530
  Stock #: 13GMTA
  VIN: 2GKFLREK7D6173337

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2013 GMC Terrian SLE-1 with 151000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. Originally from Saskatchewan Back up Camera A/C Bluetooth Cruise control Traction control Touch screen radio We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

