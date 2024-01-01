Menu
Brand new brakes (pads and rotors, front and rear), new Goodyear Allweather tires, new battery.

2013 Honda CR-V

185,000 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V

EX

2013 Honda CR-V

EX

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,000KM
VIN 2HKRM4H54DH111615

Vehicle Details

  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand new brakes (pads and rotors, front and rear), new Goodyear Allweather tires, new battery.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Primary

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-XXXX

204-326-2220

204-392-8814
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

2013 Honda CR-V