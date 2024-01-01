$16,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V
EX
Ben R AutoSales
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-2220
VIN 2HKRM4H54DH111615
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Brand new brakes (pads and rotors, front and rear), new Goodyear Allweather tires, new battery.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
