2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited 4dr AWD Sport Utility Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited 4dr AWD Sport Utility Vehicle

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$18,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4746420
  • Stock #: 13SAFE
  • VIN: KM8SNDHFXDU025797
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Come Finance this vehicle with us inhouse. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited with 120000kms. 3.3 liter V6 AWD

Clean title and safetied. Excellent features. 6 Passenger seating. Fully loaded

Command start
Heated and cooled front seats
Heated rear seats
Power rear hatch
Back up Camera
Huge Panoramic sunroof
Rear sun shades
Tri climate control


We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed.
Text or call before coming to view and ask for Tyler or Kyle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Send A Message