Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

95,000 KM

Details Description

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Premium

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 7282613
  2. 7282613
  3. 7282613
  4. 7282613
  5. 7282613
  6. 7282613
  7. 7282613
  8. 7282613
  9. 7282613
  10. 7282613
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7282613
  • Stock #: 13HYPR
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB3DG052738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Premium with only 95000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No collisons on record. Excellent service records Heated steering wheel Heated front seats Heated rear seats Rear sunshades Rear parking sensors Adaptive steering feedback Bluetooth We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2015 Kia Sorento SX
 107,000 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 138,000 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 95,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory