Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

150,000 KM

Details Description

$19,425

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,425

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 8095159
  2. 8095159
  3. 8095159
  4. 8095159
  5. 8095159
  6. 8095159
  7. 8095159
  8. 8095159
  9. 8095159
  10. 8095159
  11. 8095159
Contact Seller

$19,425

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8095159
  • Stock #: 100787
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF8DU006164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium with 150000km. 3.3L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. ACCIDENT FREE. 7 seater Leather interior Back up camera Rear park aid Heated steering wheel Heated front and middle seats Power front seats Dual climate control Bluetooth Panoramic roof We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2017 Ford Explorer XLT
 107,000 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Sorento LX
 154,000 KM
$16,895 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Acadia SLE1
 118,000 KM
$20,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website