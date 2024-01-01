Menu
2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo with ONLY 77000KMs. 1.6 liter 4 cylinder Turbo front wheel drive 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record 

Keyless entry 
Heated front seats 
Panoramic Sunroof 
Touch screen radio 
Leather sport seats
Paddle shifters 
Rear parking sensors 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

2013 Hyundai Veloster

77,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHTC6AE1DU136360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 13HYTU
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com. 

 

2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo with ONLY 77000KMs. 1.6 liter 4 cylinder Turbo front wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record 

 

Keyless entry 

Heated front seats 

Panoramic Sunroof 

Touch screen radio 

Leather sport seats

Paddle shifters 

Rear parking sensors 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2013 Hyundai Veloster