$12,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo
2013 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 13HYTU
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com.
2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo with ONLY 77000KMs. 1.6 liter 4 cylinder Turbo front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record
Keyless entry
Heated front seats
Panoramic Sunroof
Touch screen radio
Leather sport seats
Paddle shifters
Rear parking sensors
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737