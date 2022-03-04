Menu
2013 Jeep Wrangler

91,000 KM

Details Description

$34,495

+ tax & licensing
$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2013 Jeep Wrangler

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

91,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8458305
  Stock #: 100865
  VIN: 1C4BJWEG1DL577882

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited with 91000km. 3.6L V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, no major accidents. 1 OWNER. Rare commando green Factory command start Heated seats Heated mirrors Hands free calling Selectable 4x4 Traction control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

