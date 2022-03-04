$34,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
$34,495
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited with 91000km. 3.6L V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, no major accidents. 1 OWNER. Rare commando green Factory command start Heated seats Heated mirrors Hands free calling Selectable 4x4 Traction control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
