$4,994

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2013 Kia Rio

LX 6sp

Location

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$4,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 224,188KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5197763
  • Stock #: M20084A
  • VIN: KNADM5A3XD6800932
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
A tough contender in a class filled with efficient, good-looking, smartly priced subcompacts. This 2013 Kia Rio is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

With class-leading horsepower, the 2013 Rio continues to infuse style, technology and spirited road manners into the Kia's model lineup. As Kia's smallest vehicle, the Rio offer consumers an abundance of standard amenities, excellent safety features and lots of interior space delivering a more engaging and pleasurable driving experience. This hatchback has 224,188 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highwaymazda.ca/apply-for-financing/



o~o
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Automatic

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

