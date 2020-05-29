+ taxes & licensing
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
A tough contender in a class filled with efficient, good-looking, smartly priced subcompacts. This 2013 Kia Rio is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
With class-leading horsepower, the 2013 Rio continues to infuse style, technology and spirited road manners into the Kia's model lineup. As Kia's smallest vehicle, the Rio offer consumers an abundance of standard amenities, excellent safety features and lots of interior space delivering a more engaging and pleasurable driving experience. This hatchback has 224,188 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
