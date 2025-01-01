Menu
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on website stonebridgeauto.com 

2013 Kia Sorento LX WITH ONLY 66000KMS. 2.4 liter 4  cylinder All wheel drive 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. 

Heated front seats 

Bluetooth 

Rear parking sensors 

A/C 

Cruise control 

Power locks 

Power windows 

Selectable shift 

AWD Lock

USB input 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction.

2013 Kia Sorento

66,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Sorento

LX

12521302

2013 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKTCA66DG316247

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on website stonebridgeauto.com 

2013 Kia Sorento LX WITH ONLY 66000KMS. 2.4 liter 4  cylinder All wheel drive 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. 

Heated front seats 

Bluetooth 

Rear parking sensors 

A/C 

Cruise control 

Power locks 

Power windows 

Selectable shift 

AWD Lock

USB input 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2013 Kia Sorento