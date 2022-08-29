Menu
2013 Kia Sorento

170,000 KM

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

170,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9038074
  • Stock #: 13SORE
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA24DG394237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2013 Kia Sorento LX with 170000km. 3.5L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. No major accidents. Command start Heated seats Rear park aid Hands free calling Traction control A/C We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

