2013 Mazda MAZDA6
GT
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
- Listing ID: 8226105
- Stock #: 13MALE
- VIN: 1YVHZ8CH7D5M09284
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com. 2013 Mazda6 GT with only 115000kms. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive Clean title and safetied. Only ever owned in Manitoba!! Keyless entry and ignition Heated front seats Blind spot monitoring Back up Camera Sunroof Memory seats Leather interior We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
