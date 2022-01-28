Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA6

115,000 KM

Details Description

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8226105
  Stock #: 13MALE
  VIN: 1YVHZ8CH7D5M09284

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com. 2013 Mazda6 GT with only 115000kms. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive Clean title and safetied. Only ever owned in Manitoba!! Keyless entry and ignition Heated front seats Blind spot monitoring Back up Camera Sunroof Memory seats Leather interior We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

