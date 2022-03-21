$16,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander
XLS
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8940532
- Stock #: 13MIXL
- VIN: JA4JT5AX0DU600868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS with 151200kms. 3.0 liter V6 AWC Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record Heated front seats Sunroof Leather interior Back up Camera 7 passenger seating Rockford Fosgate sound system Navigation We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
