Menu
Account
Sign In
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com<br><br><div> 2013 Nissan Juke SV with 198000km. 1.6L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safety. Manitoba vehicle. </div><div><br></div><div>Selectable AWD </div><div>Heated seats </div><div>Sunroof </div><div>Traction control </div><div>A/C </div><div><br></div><div>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </div>

2013 Nissan Juke

198,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Nissan Juke

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Juke

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1721154763
  2. 1721154763
  3. 1721154763
  4. 1721154763
  5. 1721154763
  6. 1721154763
  7. 1721154763
  8. 1721154763
  9. 1721154763
  10. 1721154763
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
198,000KM
VIN JN8AF5MV3DT208582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com


2013 Nissan Juke SV with 198000km. 1.6L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safety. Manitoba vehicle. 
Selectable AWD Heated seats Sunroof Traction control A/C 
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2018 RAM 1500 for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 RAM 1500 132,000 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape for sale in Steinbach, MB
2013 Ford Escape 250,000 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT 99,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Juke