2013 Nissan Pathfinder

$19,899 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7736817

7736817 Stock #: 13NISV

13NISV VIN: 5N1AR2MM3DC660407

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 13NISV

Mileage 126,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.