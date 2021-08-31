+ taxes & licensing
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2013 Nissan Pathfinder SV with 126000km. 3.5L V6 4x4. Clean title and safetied. 1 owner, ACCIDENT FREE. Power seats Heated front and middle row seats Heated steering wheel Heated mirrors 7 seater 3 way climate control Back up camera Rear park aid Power lift gate Hands free calling Leather interior We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
