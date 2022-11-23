Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Rogue

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1671295361
  2. 1671295362
  3. 1671295363
  4. 1671295361
  5. 1671295361
  6. 1671295405
  7. 1671295362
  8. 1671295405
  9. 1671295362
  10. 1671295405
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9410179
  • Stock #: 13NISL
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV4DW148936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2013 Nissan Rouge SL with 157000kms. 2.5 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive

Clean title and safetied. Amazing service records

Heated front seats
Sunroof
360 degree Camera
Navigation
Bose audio
Selectable drive modes
AWD Lock

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2013 Nissan Rogue SL
 157,000 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Sonic...
 58,500 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-5 GT
 104,000 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory