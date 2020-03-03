Menu
2013 RAM 1500

ST

2013 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

$13,497

+ taxes & licensing

  • 213,610KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4693542
  • Stock #: F33N9N
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FP9DS547487
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder

Dealer permit #0610 #3

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • MP3 Player
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Seating
  • Rear bench seats
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Audio Aux Input

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

