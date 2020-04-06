Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 RAM 2500

Laramie Longhorn Mega Cab/Nav/Sunroof/Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 2500

Laramie Longhorn Mega Cab/Nav/Sunroof/Leather

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

  1. 4862961
  2. 4862961
  3. 4862961
Contact Seller

$52,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,683KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4862961
  • Stock #: F34N7R
  • VIN: 3C6UR5PL1DG569002
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Dealer permit #0610 #3

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Tow Hooks
  • Floor mats
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Heated rear seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Bed Liner
  • Rear View Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Parking Aid Sensor
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year subscription
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat
  • Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
  • 17"" x 8.0"" aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2020 Nissan Rogue SL
 26,808 KM
$27,997 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Sonic...
 44,257 KM
$13,797 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 134,082 KM
$22,997 + tax & lic
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-4461

Send A Message