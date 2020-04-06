2013 RAM 2500

- Safety
- Fog Lights
- Security System
- Traction Control
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- Passenger Airbag
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Front air conditioning
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- tilt steering
- remote start
- Tow Hooks
- Floor mats
- Power Options
- Exterior
- Trailer Hitch
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Trip Computer
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Powertrain
- Seating
- Heated rear seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear bench seats
- Trim
- Additional Features
- Premium Audio
- Bed Liner
- Rear View Camera
- Adjustable Pedals
- Driver Side Airbag
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
- Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
- Front Body Side Impact Airbag
- Parking Aid Sensor
- Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
- Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
- SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year subscription
- Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
- Driver Side Adjustable Seat
- Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
- 17"" x 8.0"" aluminum wheels
