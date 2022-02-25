2013 Scion FR-S

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 0 7 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8346609

8346609 Stock #: L-345A

L-345A VIN: JF1ZNAA19D1722322

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 120,070 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.