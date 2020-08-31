Menu
2013 Subaru WRX

208,000 KM

Details Description

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

2013 Subaru WRX

2013 Subaru WRX

STI

2013 Subaru WRX

STI

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

208,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5720613
  Stock #: 20943

Vehicle Details

  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 20943
  Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just safetied.

305-hp turbocharged 2.5-liter 4-cylinder SUBARU
BOXER® engine
Driver Controlled Center Differential (DCCD)
All-Wheel Drive
6-speed manual transmission
Brembo® performance brake system
Sport-tuned performance suspension
5-split-spoke 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels
STI trunk spoiler
HID headlights
Automatic climate control
6-speaker single-CD audio system with USB port/
iPod® control and Bluetooth® connectivity
Alcantara®/leather-trimmed upholstery
All-Weather Package

Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Primary

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

