2013 Tesla Model S

170,100 KM

Details Description

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2013 Tesla Model S

2013 Tesla Model S

Performance

2013 Tesla Model S

Performance

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8659381
  • Stock #: 13TE85
  • VIN: 5YJSA1DP6DFP18047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13TE85
  • Mileage 170,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2013 Tesla Model S Performance P85+ with 170100kms! 85kWh Battery with up to 426kms of range! Clean title and safetied! No collisions on record! -416 HP, 0-60mph in 4.4 Seconds- -Beautiful tan interior- -17 inch touch screen infotainment- -Fully digital display- -Huge Panoramic Sunroof- -Adjustable suspension- -Adjustable steering modes- -Customizable range and charging features- -Free Tesla superchargeing- -Navigation- -Heated seats- We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

