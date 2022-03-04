$44,995+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13TE85
- Mileage 170,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2013 Tesla Model S Performance P85+ with 170100kms! 85kWh Battery with up to 426kms of range! Clean title and safetied! No collisions on record! -416 HP, 0-60mph in 4.4 Seconds- -Beautiful tan interior- -17 inch touch screen infotainment- -Fully digital display- -Huge Panoramic Sunroof- -Adjustable suspension- -Adjustable steering modes- -Customizable range and charging features- -Free Tesla superchargeing- -Navigation- -Heated seats- We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
