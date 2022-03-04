2013 Tesla Model S

$44,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 1 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8659381

8659381 Stock #: 13TE85

13TE85 VIN: 5YJSA1DP6DFP18047

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # 13TE85

Mileage 170,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.