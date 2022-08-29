2013 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition



Listing ID: 9293785

9293785 Stock #: 101000

101000 VIN: 2T1BU4EE5DC093084

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Wheel Locks Bluetooth Connection

