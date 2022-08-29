Menu
2013 Toyota Corolla

96,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

S

2013 Toyota Corolla

S

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9293785
  • Stock #: 101000
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE5DC093084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com


2013 Toyota Corolla S with 96000km. 1.8L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. 
Fantastic fuel economy Heated seats Sunroof Traction control A/C 
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Locks
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

