Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Corolla

218,454 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Funk's Toyota

204-326-9808

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn At Ce

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn At Ce

Location

Funk's Toyota

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-9808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

218,454KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9309997
  • Stock #: M-234A
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE4DC986640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,454 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a fun, efficient compact, then look no further than the Toyota Corolla. This 2013 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

The 2013 Toyota Corolla remains one of the best picks in its class for the safety-minded consumer. The Corolla's reputation is built on legendary longevity, low fuel consumption, and high resale value. The Toyota family resemblance runs strong in the Corolla - swept-back headlights and a new sporty grille was revised in 2013 creating a cutting-edge design. The 2013 Toyota Corolla's interior is highly functional and very roomy, while the rear seat offers good hip and shoulder room for your passengers. Cargo volume can be expanded thanks to the 60/40-split folding rear seats. This sedan has 218,454 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. Funk's Toyota guarantees that the Major Driving Components will not fail for the first 3 months or 12,000 kms from the point of purchase as indicated on the bill of sale.


If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here.

We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! All pricing for used vehicles include Silent Sentinal Security registration transfer fee $339 Everything but PST and GST is included in our pricing.
All vehicles are subject to availability based on prior sale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the update of the inventory.

All pricing advertised is true to pay with only applicable taxes additional (PST 7% & GST 5%). The Vehicle data on this website is compiled from publicly available sources believed by the publisher to be releiable; this data is subject to change without notice. Please contact Funks Toyota for any further details.

All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.

Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Funk's Toyota

2013 Toyota Corolla ...
 218,454 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 113,830 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 93,580 KM
$36,870 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Funk's Toyota

Funk's Toyota

Funk's Toyota

Primary

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-9808

Alternate Numbers
1-800-489-7806
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory