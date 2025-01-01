Menu
<p>2013 FJ Cruiser Trail Teams with ONLY 106000KMS. 4.0 Liter V6 4x4</p><p> </p><p>RARE COLOUR AND RARE TRAIL TEAMS OPTION</p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba </p><p> </p><p>Rear differential lock</p><p>A-Trac system</p><p>Crawl control</p><p>Rock rails</p><p>Blackout body trim</p><p>Trail-tuned Bilstein Shock Absorbers</p><p>Colour matched seats</p><p>Factory skid plates</p><p>A/C</p><p>Bluetooth </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

106,000 KM

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Trail Team | ULTRA RARE | LOW KILOMETERS

2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Trail Team | ULTRA RARE | LOW KILOMETERS

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Used
106,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTEBU4BF5DK161763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101794
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FJ Cruiser Trail Teams with ONLY 106000KMS. 4.0 Liter V6 4x4

 

RARE COLOUR AND RARE TRAIL TEAMS OPTION

 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba 

 

Rear differential lock

A-Trac system

"Crawl control"

Rock rails

Blackout body trim

Trail-tuned Bilstein Shock Absorbers

Colour matched seats

Factory skid plates

A/C

Bluetooth 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser