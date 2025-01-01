$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser
Trail Team | ULTRA RARE | LOW KILOMETERS
2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser
Trail Team | ULTRA RARE | LOW KILOMETERS
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101794
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 FJ Cruiser Trail Teams with ONLY 106000KMS. 4.0 Liter V6 4x4
RARE COLOUR AND RARE TRAIL TEAMS OPTION
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba
Rear differential lock
A-Trac system
"Crawl control"
Rock rails
Blackout body trim
Trail-tuned Bilstein Shock Absorbers
Colour matched seats
Factory skid plates
A/C
Bluetooth
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-371-6737