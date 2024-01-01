Menu
Account
Sign In
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com<div><br></div><div>2013 Toyota Highlander with 134000km. 3.5L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. ACCIDENT FREE. </div><div><br></div><div>Leather interior</div><div>Heated seats</div><div>Tri climate control</div><div>Back up camera</div><div>Power drivers seat</div><div><br></div><div>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

2013 Toyota Highlander

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Toyota Highlander

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Highlander

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1716320413
  2. 1716320413
  3. 1716320413
  4. 1716320413
  5. 1716320413
  6. 1716320413
  7. 1716320413
  8. 1716320413
  9. 1716320413
  10. 1716320413
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
134,000KM
Used
VIN 5TDBK3EH6DS184043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101395
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2013 Toyota Highlander with 134000km. 3.5L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. ACCIDENT FREE. 
Leather interiorHeated seatsTri climate controlBack up cameraPower drivers seat
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2015 Kia Sorento EX w/Snrf for sale in Steinbach, MB
2015 Kia Sorento EX w/Snrf 187,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2013 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT 164,000 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Forte EX for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Kia Forte EX 107,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Highlander