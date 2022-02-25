Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota RAV4

213,854 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Funk's Toyota

204-326-9808

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Location

Funk's Toyota

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-9808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

213,854KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8400486
  • Stock #: L-350B
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV4DW094934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!

The Toyota RAV4 stands out in the competitive compact SUV segment. This 2013 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

The 2013 Toyota RAV4 is a strong performer at city and highway speeds. The RAV4 received fresh new styling inside and out for 2013, a standard 6-speed automatic transmission, rearview camera, touch screen control center, and safety technology such as blind-spot monitoring. The 2013 Toyota RAV4 feels well-balanced in just about every way. Off-the-line acceleration is adequate for getting up to speed on freeways without fear of being run off the road. The 2013 Toyota RAV4 has the performance, features and cabin accommodations to keep up with the popular mid sized compact SUV segment. This SUV has 213,854 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. Funk's Toyota guarantees that the Major Driving Components will not fail for the first 3 months or 12,000 kms from the point of purchase as indicated on the bill of sale. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps.


If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here.

We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! All pricing for used vehicles include Silent Sentinal Security registration transfer fee $339 Everything but PST and GST is included in our pricing.
All vehicles are subject to availability based on prior sale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the update of the inventory.

All pricing advertised is true to pay with only applicable taxes additional (PST 7% & GST 5%). The Vehicle data on this website is compiled from publicly available sources believed by the publisher to be releiable; this data is subject to change without notice. Please contact Funks Toyota for any further details.

All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.

Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Funk's Toyota

2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 73,152 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 394,355 KM
$31,870 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Camry LE
 146,200 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Funk's Toyota

Funk's Toyota

Funk's Toyota

Primary

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-9808

Alternate Numbers
1-800-489-7806
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory