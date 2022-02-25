$CALL+ tax & licensing
Funk's Toyota
204-326-9808
2013 Toyota RAV4
XLE - Sunroof - Bluetooth
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
213,854KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8400486
- Stock #: L-350B
- VIN: 2T3RFREV4DW094934
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 213,854 KM
The Toyota RAV4 stands out in the competitive compact SUV segment. This 2013 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The 2013 Toyota RAV4 is a strong performer at city and highway speeds. The RAV4 received fresh new styling inside and out for 2013, a standard 6-speed automatic transmission, rearview camera, touch screen control center, and safety technology such as blind-spot monitoring. The 2013 Toyota RAV4 feels well-balanced in just about every way. Off-the-line acceleration is adequate for getting up to speed on freeways without fear of being run off the road. The 2013 Toyota RAV4 has the performance, features and cabin accommodations to keep up with the popular mid sized compact SUV segment. This SUV has 213,854 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. Funk's Toyota guarantees that the Major Driving Components will not fail for the first 3 months or 12,000 kms from the point of purchase as indicated on the bill of sale. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps.
Funk's Toyota guarantees that the Major Driving Components will not fail for the first 3 months or 12,000 kms from the point of purchase as indicated on the bill of sale.
All vehicles are subject to availability based on prior sale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the update of the inventory.
All pricing advertised is true to pay with only applicable taxes additional (PST 7% & GST 5%). The Vehicle data on this website is compiled from publicly available sources believed by the publisher to be releiable; this data is subject to change without notice. Please contact Funks Toyota for any further details.
All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd. o~o
Air Conditioning
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
