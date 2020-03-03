57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Toyota's reputation of quality and value don't stop at their cars. The Tacoma is one of the best values in pickup trucks. This 2013 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The 2013 Toyota Tacoma is a midsize pickup that has stood the test of time and just keeps getting better. The Tacoma is a versatile truck that provides the utility benefits of a pickup with fuel savings you will appreciate. Its size makes it easy to maneuver but do not let its smaller stature fool you, it is still very capable of hauling and towing when you need it to.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 214,703 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 236HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. Funk's Toyota guarantees that the Major Driving Components will not fail for the first 3 months or 12,000 kms from the point of purchase as indicated on the bill of sale.
