<p>Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com</p><p> </p><p>2013 Toyota Venza. 195,651 km. 2.7L 4 Cylinder. Clean title and safetied. No accidents. </p><p> </p><p>Leather interior</p><p>Back up camera</p><p>Heated front seats</p><p>Power liftgate</p><p>Power driver seat</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2013 Toyota Venza

195,651 KM

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota Venza

Heated seats | Panoramic roof | Back up camera

13185470

2013 Toyota Venza

Heated seats | Panoramic roof | Back up camera

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Logo_AccidentFree

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,651KM
VIN 4T3ZA3BB2DU076180

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,651 KM

Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2013 Toyota Venza. 195,651 km. 2.7L 4 Cylinder. Clean title and safetied. No accidents. 

 

Leather interior

Back up camera

Heated front seats

Power liftgate

Power driver seat

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

$16,995

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2013 Toyota Venza