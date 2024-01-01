Menu
Account
Sign In
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com <br> 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with 203000kms. 5.3 liter V8 4x4 Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record Command start Heated front seats Back up Camera Cruise control Dual climate control Touch screen radio Digital cluster display Selectable 4x4 We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

203,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT w/1LT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1707417181
  2. 1707417181
  3. 1707417181
  4. 1707417181
  5. 1707417181
  6. 1707417181
  7. 1707417181
  8. 1707417181
  9. 1707417181
Contact Seller

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
203,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC8EG352152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with 203000kms. 5.3 liter V8 4x4

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record

Command start
Heated front seats
Back up Camera
Cruise control
Dual climate control
Touch screen radio
Digital cluster display
Selectable 4x4

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT w/1LT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT w/1LT 203,000 KM $21,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Limited for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 145,000 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 76,000 KM $26,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500