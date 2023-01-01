Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

105,293 KM

Details

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1500 WT Double Cab Std Box 2WD

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1500 WT Double Cab Std Box 2WD

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

105,293KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9701095
  • Stock #: A0511
  • VIN: 1GCRCPEH3EZ376457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # A0511
  • Mileage 105,293 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE FIND!! LOW KMS!! Come see us at Highway Mazda and check out this 2014 Dbl cab 2wd Silverado with a fuel efficient V6 engine but with all the capabilities of a full size truck.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

