2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
1500 WT Double Cab Std Box 2WD
Location
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
105,293KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9701095
- Stock #: A0511
- VIN: 1GCRCPEH3EZ376457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Description
RARE FIND!! LOW KMS!! Come see us at Highway Mazda and check out this 2014 Dbl cab 2wd Silverado with a fuel efficient V6 engine but with all the capabilities of a full size truck.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4X2
6 Speed Automatic
