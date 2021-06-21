2014 Chevrolet Trax

$14,997 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 4 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7438457

7438457 Stock #: F44WV3

F44WV3 VIN: 3GNCJLEB0EL150259

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 97,451 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.