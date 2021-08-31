Menu
2014 Chrysler 200

55,000 KM

Details Description

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

55,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7791306
  • Stock #: 14CG20
  • VIN: 1C3CCBAB5EN149759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2014 Chrysler 200 LX with only 55000kms! 2.4 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. Super low kilometers for the year A/C Cruise control Aux input Traction control CD player Selectable shift We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

