$11,900+ tax & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
204-326-4461
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
Touring AS TRADED
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
69,667KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8740016
- Stock #: F4K1ER
- VIN: 2C4RC1BG4ER387132
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 69,667 KM
Vehicle Description
- Below market price with no reconditioning costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report & CarFax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect For First Time Car Buyers & Value Hunters
Recent Arrival!
2014 Chrysler Town & Country Touring 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Black/Light Greystone Cloth, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, 6.5"" Touch Screen Display, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, CD player, DVD-Audio, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Leather Shift Knob, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Quick Order Package 29K, Radio: Uconnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Rear air conditioning, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) -- Public Offer Before Wholesale!
These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.
**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**
NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Price does not include PST/GST. -- Dealer permit #0610 #3
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
