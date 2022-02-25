$14,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737
2014 Dodge Dart
SXT
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8314527
- Stock #: 14DOXT
- VIN: 1C3CDFBB8ED765383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2014 Dodge Dart RALLYE with 118000km. 2.4L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, no major accidents. 1 OWNER. Great fuel economy Traction control A/C Power locks Power windows Power mirrors We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3