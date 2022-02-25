Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Dart

118,000 KM

Details Description

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Dart

2014 Dodge Dart

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Dart

SXT

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 8314527
  2. 8314527
  3. 8314527
  4. 8314527
  5. 8314527
  6. 8314527
  7. 8314527
  8. 8314527
  9. 8314527
  10. 8314527
Contact Seller

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8314527
  • Stock #: 14DOXT
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBB8ED765383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2014 Dodge Dart RALLYE with 118000km. 2.4L 4 cylinder FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, no major accidents. 1 OWNER. Great fuel economy Traction control A/C Power locks Power windows Power mirrors We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2016 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 151,000 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee L...
 160,000 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic Cpe...
 144,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website