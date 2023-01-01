$18,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10470327
- Stock #: 14CREW
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG3ER371498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew with 127000km. 3.6L V6 FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle.
Leather interior
Heated steering wheel
Heated front/middle row seats
Power seats
Tri climate control
Dual Blu-Ray screens
Blind spot monitoring
Back up camera
Power sliding doors
Power liftgate
Sunroof
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
