Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

11,980 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30th Anniversary

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 8468481
  2. 8468481
  3. 8468481
  4. 8468481
  5. 8468481
  6. 8468481
  7. 8468481
  8. 8468481
  9. 8468481
  10. 8468481
  11. 8468481
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

11,980KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8468481
  • Stock #: 14DOAV
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER281469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14DOAV
  • Mileage 11,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniversary with 119800kms. 3.6 liter V6 Front wheel drive Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record Command start Leather seats Tri climate control Aux input Cruise control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2017 Ford Escape SE
 149,600 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Wrangler U...
 91,000 KM
$34,495 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler U...
 97,700 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory