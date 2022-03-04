2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

$18,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 9 8 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8468481

8468481 Stock #: 14DOAV

14DOAV VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER281469

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 14DOAV

Mileage 11,980 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.