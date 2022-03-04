$18,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
30th Anniversary
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8468481
- Stock #: 14DOAV
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER281469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14DOAV
- Mileage 11,980 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniversary with 119800kms. 3.6 liter V6 Front wheel drive Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record Command start Leather seats Tri climate control Aux input Cruise control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
