2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

227,808 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Funk's Toyota

204-326-9808

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Funk's Toyota

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-9808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

227,808KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9285751
  Stock #: UM-114A
  VIN: 2C4RDGBGXER401714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 227,808 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control!

Practicality reigns supreme in this Dodge Grand Caravan. This 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 227,808 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. Funk's Toyota guarantees that the Major Driving Components will not fail for the first 3 months or 12,000 kms from the point of purchase as indicated on the bill of sale. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBGXER401714.



If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here.

We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! All pricing for used vehicles include Silent Sentinal Security registration transfer fee $339 Everything but PST and GST is included in our pricing.
All vehicles are subject to availability based on prior sale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the update of the inventory.

All pricing advertised is true to pay with only applicable taxes additional (PST 7% & GST 5%). The Vehicle data on this website is compiled from publicly available sources believed by the publisher to be releiable; this data is subject to change without notice. Please contact Funks Toyota for any further details.

All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.

Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd. o~o

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Aluminum Wheels
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Funk's Toyota

Funk's Toyota

Primary

57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

