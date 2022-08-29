$CALL+ tax & licensing
Funk's Toyota
204-326-9808
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
227,808KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9285751
- Stock #: UM-114A
- VIN: 2C4RDGBGXER401714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 227,808 KM
Vehicle Description
Practicality reigns supreme in this Dodge Grand Caravan. This 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 227,808 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. Funk's Toyota guarantees that the Major Driving Components will not fail for the first 3 months or 12,000 kms from the point of purchase as indicated on the bill of sale. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBGXER401714.
If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here.
We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! All pricing for used vehicles include Silent Sentinal Security registration transfer fee $339 Everything but PST and GST is included in our pricing.
All vehicles are subject to availability based on prior sale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the update of the inventory.
All pricing advertised is true to pay with only applicable taxes additional (PST 7% & GST 5%). The Vehicle data on this website is compiled from publicly available sources believed by the publisher to be releiable; this data is subject to change without notice. Please contact Funks Toyota for any further details.
All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Aluminum Wheels
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Funk's Toyota
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-9808
