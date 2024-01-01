$13,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Journey
CVP
2014 Dodge Journey
CVP
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 14JOCP
- Mileage 76,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2014 Dodge Journey CVP with ONLY 78000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Originally from Alberta. No major collisions. Great service records
Touch screen radio
A/C
Cruise control
Dual climate control
Keyless entry and ignition
Selectable shift
Power locks
Power windows
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737