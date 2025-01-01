$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Edge
SEL | Leather Interior | Command Start
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101782
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2014 Ford Edge SEL with 125000km. 3.5L V6 AWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, great service records!
Leather interior
Command start
Power seats
Heated seats
Back up camera
Dual climate control
Bluetooth
Push button start
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales
Vehicle Features
