Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2014 Ford Escape SE with 105000kms. 1.6 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record </p><p> </p><p>Leather seats </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Back up Camera </p><p>Dual climate control </p><p>Bluetooth </p><p>Panoramic Sunroof </p><p>Cruise control</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p><p> </p>

2014 Ford Escape

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1724795342
  2. 1724795342
  3. 1724795342
  4. 1724795342
  5. 1724795342
  6. 1724795342
  7. 1724795341
  8. 1724795342
  9. 1724795342
  10. 1724795342
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX7EUD74301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14FOLT
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2014 Ford Escape SE with 105000kms. 1.6 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record 

 

Leather seats 

Heated front seats 

Back up Camera 

Dual climate control 

Bluetooth 

Panoramic Sunroof 

Cruise control

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla for sale in Steinbach, MB
2022 Toyota Corolla 46,000 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Ranger XL for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Ford Ranger XL 179,000 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Taurus SEL for sale in Steinbach, MB
2013 Ford Taurus SEL 122,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape