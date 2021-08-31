Menu
2014 Ford Escape

150,000 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

SE

Location

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7730920
  • Stock #: 14FOSE
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX9EUB86816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2014 Ford Escape SE with 150000km. 1.6L turbocharged FWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. Command start Power seat Heated seats Dual climate control Back up camera Rear park aid Bluetooth We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

