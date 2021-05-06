Menu
2014 Ford F-150

161,000 KM

Details

$29,499

+ tax & licensing
$29,499

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

FX4

2014 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$29,499

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7122445
  Stock #: 100602
  VIN: 1FTFW1ET5EFA96696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2014 Ford F150 Supercrew with 161000km. 3.5 V6 Ecoboost 4x4. 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, GREAT SERVICE RECORDS! Foldable tonneau cover Running boards Trailer brake Selectable 4x4 Backup camera Rear park aid Power seat Traction control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

