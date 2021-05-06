2014 Ford F-150

$29,499 + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7122445

7122445 Stock #: 100602

100602 VIN: 1FTFW1ET5EFA96696

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 161,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.