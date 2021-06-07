2014 Ford F-150

$31,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7191320

7191320 Stock #: 14F1FX

14F1FX VIN: 1Ftfw1et1efb91000

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 14F1FX

Mileage 168,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.