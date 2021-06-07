Menu
2014 Ford F-150

168,000 KM

Details

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

FX4

2014 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7191320
  • Stock #: 14F1FX
  • VIN: 1Ftfw1et1efb91000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14F1FX
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2014 Ford F-150 FX4 Crew Cab with 168000kms. 3.5 liter twin turbo V6 4x4 Clean title and safetied. Excellent features. Two tone red and black interior Command start Heated and cooled front seats Leather seats Back up Camera Touch screen radio Locking rear differential Fifth wheel plates Trailer brake We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

