2014 Ford Mustang

64,212 KM

Details Description

$22,791

+ tax & licensing
$22,791

+ taxes & licensing

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-326-4461

V6 Premium LEATHER SHIFT KNOB | AIR CONDITIONING

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

64,212KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9027982
  • Stock #: F4PJHP
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8AM7E5312537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 64,212 KM

Vehicle Description

EXPERIENCE IS EVERYTHING at Steinbach Dodge Chrysler -- Recent Arrival!


2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V 6-Speed RWD Red

4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, CD player, Cloth Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/Clock, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Wheels: 17"" x 7"" Black Foundry Painted. -- VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL ""SPECIAL"" PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED. We strive for 100% accuracy on all our vehicle listings. However, from time to time there may be options missed or there may be options listed but are in fact not present on the vehicle. Please contact dealership to confirm all options on this vehicle are as listed as the Dealership will not be able to add options to a vehicle if they are not present. -- Dealer permit #0610 #3

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

