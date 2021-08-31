Menu
2014 Ford Taurus

92,000 KM

Details Description

$18,895

+ tax & licensing
$18,895

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2014 Ford Taurus

2014 Ford Taurus

LIMITED

2014 Ford Taurus

LIMITED

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$18,895

+ taxes & licensing

92,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7678189
  Stock #: 14FOLI
  VIN: 1FAHP2J87EG180533

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2014 Ford Taurus Limited with 92000kms. 3.5 liter V6 All wheel drive Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No major collisions on record Command start Heated and cooled front seats Heated rear seats Heated steering wheel Blind spot monitoring Rear cross traffic warning Sunroof Sony audio system Keyless entry and ignition We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

